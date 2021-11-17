CCPD seeks help identifying possible witness to homicide

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) is asking the public for help identifying someone who possibly witnessed a homicide.

Homicide detectives say that the vehicle of the possible witness is a dark-colored sedan and can be seen in footage obtained by investigators. The vehicle was last seen turning east on Holly, towards Airline Rd.

"The passenger that was traveling inside the dark in color sedan was assaulted by a passenger that was traveling inside the Red in color Dodge Journey," says a blotter post from CCPD.

According to police, the passenger of the dark-colored sedan is considered an assault victim, and the others inside the vehicle are possible witnesses.

Information that could help investigators should be directed to the Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840.

They say the incident happened Saturday around 2:19 a.m. at the intersection of Staples at Holly.

Corpus Christi Police Department officials said they do not know if Esten Chavez, the 28-year-old man accused of shooting into a woman's car while she drove on Holly Road, knew 20-year-old Roslyn Ramon, the woman he killed.

"The investigation is ongoing and I do not believe that question had been answered," said CCPD Public Information Office Lt. Michael Pena.

It is now known, however, that Ramon was a Corpus Christi Law Enforcement Explorer.

On Saturday morning, Ramon was driving eastbound along the 6000 block of Holly Road near Airline when police say Chavez shot her.

According to court documents, detectives interviewed several witnesses and reviewed footage recorded by a GoPro camera Ramon had in her car. It showed Chavez' 2015 Dodge Journey following Ramon's car.

Then, the driver pulled up to the passenger's side and someone began shooting into her Ford Fusion before speeding away.

Four other people in the car were injured. Two were taken to the hospital.

One had been shot in the knee cap, while the other had been grazed by a bullet in her arm and had shattered glass shards on her body.

After reviewing the video, police were able to identify the vehicle the alleged shooter was driving as a 2015 Dodge Journey. After contacting the owner, they were pointed in Chavez's direction.

According to the arrest report, he and his common-law ex-wife were questioned about the shooting, and Chavez told police he had shot at a small car on Holly Road.

"Chavez learned of (redacted) death through social media and knew her death was a result of him shooting at her vehicle," the report states.

Chavez is in the Nueces County Jail. He's facing one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

Ramon's family has started a GoFundMe for funeral expenses. If you'd like to donate, you can click here.

There is also a BBQ benefit for the funeral expenses of Ramon Sunday at Recio's Smokehouse from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m..



