Corpus Christi community celebrates "Bluesday Tuesday"

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a sea of blue at Corpus Christi City Council on Tuesday after Mayor Paulette Guajardo and council members proclaimed Feb. 21, 2023 as "city-wide Bluesday Tuesday."

It was in celebration of Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi's tradition for Islanders to wear blue every Tuesday.

"The Island University invites the Corpus Christi community to share their islander pride," Mayor Guajardo said.

The Island University is celebrating 75 years of their homecoming celebrations and want the whole city to join in on the fun as well.