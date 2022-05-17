Corpus Christi City Council will discuss NAS-CC flight zone

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council is set to discuss providing Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi with more land to extend its flight training.

KRIS 6 News reported in April that city leaders said they were working to keep the U.S. Navy happy with its flight patterns, while also protecting landowners' rights. Now, city leaders are developing a plan on what to do with a piece of land along Saratoga Boulevard, which is being reviewing since the Navy updated its flight-zone paths.

The field where NAS-CC does it flight training is in the primary growth corridor for the City of Corpus Christi, north of Oso Creek, that can impact current businesses and new development.

Some of the property fronts Weber Road, where there’s some commercial development including London ISD.

It was once going to be home to the new Carroll High School, but CCISD moved the school to a different location because that site is in an accident-potential zone.

“The frustration is where property owners — typically a developer — when they develop, the property needs to be zoned and there's specific zoning that will be assigned," said Dist. 3 councilman Roland Barrera. However, the challenge we are facing right now is that the Navy just redrew their flight path last year. So, it all changed January."

The economic impact the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi makes on the community is huge — the South Texas military task force estimates $2.7 billion statewide annually.