CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi will be holding an emergency city council meeting on Monday morning due to what they call "a reasonably unforeseeable situation related to a mask mandate for schools in Nueces County issued by the Local Health Authority".

Mayor Paulette Guajardo and City Manager Peter Zanoni will meet with city council at 9:00 a.m.

