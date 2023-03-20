Corpus Christi bank executive receives NAACP award

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Curtis Clark has been awarded the H. Boyd Hall Diamond Award by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) for his work and advocacy for diversity and human rights in the Coastal Bend, according to a press release from IBC Bank.

Clark has over 10 years of experience in banking and is the IBC Bank vice president of treasury management.

He also serves on various boards and committees including the Corpus Christi Black Chamber of Commerce as vice president and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend as president.

"I am honored to receive the H. Boyd Hall Diamond Award," Clark said. "I believe it is our responsibility to help build a more just and equitable society for all. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all those committed to making a positive difference in the world."

The H. Boyd Hall Diamond Award is named after the late H. Boyd Hall, a prominent philanthropist, businessman and local civil rights leader. The award is presented annually to individuals who have made significant contributions to the community through advocacy, volunteerism and philanthropy.

"Curtis Clark is an outstanding leader and a role model for all of us," Gustavo A. Barrera, IBC Bank–Corpus Christi president & CEO said. "We are proud to have him on our team. I am gratified to see his tireless efforts recognized, and we congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition.”

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.