CCFD AMBUS assists in treating more than 100 immigrants found in box truck near Edna

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over 100 immigrants were found locked inside a box truck during a traffic stop on Friday morning in Jackson County.

According to the Corpus Christi Fire Department, the AMBUS unit was sent out to the possible human smuggling situation in Jackson County, just north of Victoria to treat the group of migrants for possible dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Fire Chief Robert Rocha says they got the call to assist with additional medical treatment around 9 a.m. Friday morning after a DPS traffic stop in Ganado, Texas lead to the discovery of dozens of migrants locked in the back of a box truck.

The fire department's AMBUS is a special EMS Unit that can provide care for up to 24 patients at once, according to officials.

Other agencies from San Antonio and surrounding areas are also responding to the scene.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

