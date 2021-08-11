Construction near Flour Bluff High School is scheduled to last more than a year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now that CCISD instruction is back in the classroom, parents and students in Flour Bluff are having to plan their school route around some nearby construction, which could mean a longer commute for some.

That construction project is taking place on Laguna Shores Rd. from Hustlin Hornet Dr. to Caribbean Dr. Construction in the area began in October 2020 and crews are working on Segment Two. There are three segments to this construction project.

Officials say the closure is needed to complete a new water line installation under the Beasley channel. While this project is taking place, only people who live on Beasley Road will be allowed into the intersection.

"The project has been going on a while so I think residents and motorist are very familiar with the area and with school starting slow down and pay attention to the posted signage," said Sr. Public Information Officer of Engineering Services, Melanie Lowry.

Some detour routes you can take to go around Laguna Shores is by taking Waldron St. onto Hustlin Hornet Dr. or you can take Waldron St. to Glenoak Dr. to Jamaica St. to get to Caribbean Dr.

This construction project is scheduled to go on for more than year.