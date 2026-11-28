CORPUS CHRISTI — Neighbors came together at Flanagan's to help David Leal battle stage 4 prostate cancer.

Leal is a retired officer and boxing coach known for donating his time to the community. Now, the community is returning the favor, helping him make the transition from hospital to home.

The benefit featured barbecue plates and a silent auction, with items and gift cards donated by local businesses.

His niece said the outpouring of support means everything to the family.

"It really means a lot to me and it just shows how much people care when you give and donate your time. When you're part of the village, your villagers show up for you," Audrie Leal said.

Money raised will help pay for a wheelchair, an accessible van, and modifications to his home so he can live comfortably.

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