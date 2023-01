CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're in need of food, the Coastal Bend Food Bank has you covered.

They're holding a mobile food distribution on Monday, Jan. 30. at the Greyhound Racetrack on Leopard St. from 9 to 11 a.m.

The event is open to everyone in need. Registration is not required, but is recommended.

Registration closes on Sunday. Click here for more information.