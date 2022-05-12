Watch
Community gathers to remember officers lost in the line of duty

Posted at 7:30 PM, May 11, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special tribute was held for fallen police officers everywhere on Wednesday in Corpus Christi.

The community, along with county and city leaders, gathered at the Nueces County Fallen Heroes Memorial to remember area officers who died in the line of duty.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo was among those who attended the ceremony.

"To make certain the families, the friends, of these fallen officers don't ever forget that we will never forget," Guajardo said.

This week is National Police Week, which also honors those who serve.

