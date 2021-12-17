Cole Park Pier reopening slated for Friday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi city leaders will host the much-anticipated ribbon cutting and lighting of Cole Park Pier later this afternoon.

Friday's reopening is the culmination of two years of planning and construction.

And while it's quiet this morning, later today, the iconic pier will be buzzing with excitement.

According to a city spokesperson, the first Cole Park Pier was built in the 1930s and was destroyed by the 1945 Texas Hurricane.

The second pier was built in 1971 and was closed in April 2018 after Hurricane Harvey caused damage to it.

Then, a year later, the walkway panels collapsed into the bay.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo says the pier has been improved greatly with the project costing $7.5 million to complete.

"Lighting has greatly improved; you have 5,000 square feet of decking that is all brand new," Guajardo said. "All of this took 6.8 million pounds of concrete."

CCRTA will provide transportation to the event from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Pick up and drop off locations will be available, including Kinney Street and Del Mar Boulevard.

The ribbon cutting starts at 4 p.m. today.