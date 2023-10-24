Cocaine bundles found on Padre Island National Seashore

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two bundles of cocaine washed up on Padre Island National Seashore (PINS) on Friday, Oct. 20.

These two bundles were found wrapped in cellophane and weighing 3 pounds in all, miles apart from each other on the beach.

Last week's findings come about one month after 75 pounds worth of cocaine washed up on Boca Chica beach. The large Boca Chica discovery included one bundle of cocaine that also washed up at PINS.

Border Patrol agents are surprised to be seeing these bundles wash up so far north along the coast.

“Normally you see them down here, either by the river or by the beach. But in this instance, it’s pretty much just river currents right," Border Patrol agent Andres Garcia said. "There it goes to the ocean and the tide does its thing and it actually takes them upstate, where normally it doesn't take them upstate. But in this situation in particular, that’s what happened.”

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens receive many calls when narcotics wash up on the shore due to their frequent interaction with visitors or fishermen on the beach.

"It's pretty random. What people need to remember is that they could have washed up from anywhere," Captain Game Warden Ben Baker said. "A lot of times they're washing up from Florida, or maybe a vessel sinks on the other side of the coast, and the way we're out on the Texas coast with that bend, a lot of the currents bring it to our shores."

As this can be a very random occurrence, people should take proper precautions if they encounter any contraband washed up on shore.

"Keep it there. Call the authorities and let the authorities with the proper personal protective equipment touch it." Captain Game Warden Baker said. "[It] could be harmful to you, harmful to your pets, harmful to people around you so the main thing is don't touch them and don't move them."

Be sure to call the local authorities, of there is the possibility of any narcotics that have been found washed up on the beach.

