Coastal Bend World War II Heritage Trail kicks off Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After the Coastal Bend was declared by the National Park Service to be Texas' onlyWorld War II Heritage site by the National Park Service in 2022 the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce and its partners knew something special needed to be done.

The United Chamber and a team of others have created a trail of the key historical sites to educate residents and visitors alike about the vital role the Coastal Bend played in the victory over the Axis Powers in World War II. The self-guided tour has free and paid attractions that will provide a variety of experiences to those who participate.

“The Coastal Bend was responsible for training over 35,000 naval aviators who were instrumental in turning the tide of the War in the Pacific. It’s an amazing achievement and we should celebrate it,” said Al Arreola, Jr., President and CEO of the United Chamber.

To commemorate the kickoff of the trail, a ceremony will be held on board the USS Lexington. Resolutions will be read by Mayor Paulette Guajardo and County Judge Connie Scott in honor of the Coastal Bend World War II Heritage designation.

The ceremony takes place:

Friday, November 10, 2023, 11:00 a.m.

USS Lexington Museum

2914 N. Shoreline Boulevard

Corpus Christi, Texas

SOME OF THE HERITAGE TRAIL SITES:

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi

USS Lexington Museum

Ward Island Radar Station

Coastal Defenses at Aransas Pass

Padre Island National Seashore Bombing Range

Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery

Sherrill Park Veterans Memorial Park

Art Center of Corpus Christi (former USO building)

Trail Partners: United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce, City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County, Visit Corpus Christi, USS Lexington Museum, City of Corpus Christi Historical Preservation Commission, Nueces County Historical Commission, Nueces County Coastal Parks, Nueces County Veterans Services

