Coastal Bend Veterans honored with Quilts of Valor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Six Coastal Bend Veterans were wrapped in Quilts of Valor on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 11. The Quilts of Valor are a warm token of appreciation for their sacrifices to our country.

One by one, veterans stood with honor as their name was called to accept the unique quilts.

One of the recipients shed tears as she stood by her quilt - a thankful gesture from individuals she vowed to defend.

The quilts are made by volunteers who have the utmost respect for the US military. All fabric and hours of sewing each gift is donated with love.

Beverly Randolph, Quilts of Valor Local Representative, says she became a part of the organization in the early 2000s after watching a television program. Randolph was eager to provide her services.

The Quilts of Valor began in 2003 after founder Catherine Roberts dreamt about a soldier sitting hunched over by his bed. In the dream, a blanket hung from the soldier's shoulders healing him. Because of this dream, the Quilts of Valor was created.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.