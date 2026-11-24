Hundreds of Coastal Bend families are heading into Thanksgiving with a little extra help putting a holiday meal on the table.

Cars lined up Tuesday as the Coastal Bend Food Bank held its annual Thanksgiving food distribution, made possible with support from Thomas J. Henry.

The food bank prepared enough food to serve about 1,400 families across the community.

Families received many of the staples needed to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal, including a large hen for protein, vegetables, canned goods and cranberry sauce.

Bea Hanson, executive director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank, said the event has become a tradition and helps families who may otherwise struggle to afford a holiday meal.

“This Corpus Christi has been so lucky that he has helped the food bank to prepare, to be ready to help so many families that otherwise will do without,” Hanson said.

Hanson said the impact goes beyond what families take home in their cars.

“When we do celebrations like this, distributions like this, we're giving families more than food, but we're giving them hope,” Hanson said.

The Thanksgiving distribution is part of an annual partnership with Thomas J. Henry, who provided funding to help the food bank purchase and prepare food for the event.

For Hanson, seeing hundreds of families come through the distribution serves as a reminder of both the need in the Coastal Bend and the role community support can play during the holidays.

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