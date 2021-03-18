Coastal Bend Food Bank in need of donations, community help

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As families continue to manage during the pandemic and recover from last month's winter storm, the demand for food remains high.

That's why the Coastal Bend Food Bank needs your help.

On Friday, 1440 KEYS, 92.7 The Rock, HOT Z95 and Mattress Firm South Texas are hosting a community food drive.

All donations go towards the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Here are the items needed:



Canned Foods: Vegetables, Fruits, Protein (tuna, chicken, salmon, turkey, beans), Chili & Soups

Beans

Rice

Cereal

Oatmeal

Peanut Butter

Dry Pastas

You can also make a monetary donation here.

Every dollar donated creates four meals.

The community food drive kicks off Friday at 9 a.m. at Mattress Firm South Texas, located at 5425 South Padre Island Dr.