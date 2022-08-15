Coastal Bend Chick-fil-A Restaurants giving away free breakfast entrée August 22-27

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Did someone say free food!?

All Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Coastal Bend area will give away a free breakfast entrée to guests via the Chick-fil-A App from August 22 through 27.

Participants can choose from a Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit, Sausage or Bacon Biscuit, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or Muffin, Egg White Grill, or a 4-piece of Chick-n-Minis.

"We hope guests will stop by and enjoy a complimentary breakfast entrée on us as a token of our appreciation for their patronage," said Denise Martinek, franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A Calallen.

"We would love to see those in the Coastal Bend area stop by and redeem a free treat to help jump-start their morning," said Martinek.

To receive the free breakfast item, customers must use the Chick-fil-A app to redeem the offer from August 22 through 27 during breakfast hours at all participating Coastal Bend-area Chick-fil-A locations.

Breakfast runs from 6:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at most locations, and as always, Chick-fil-A Restaurants are closed on Sundays.

This offer is limited to one free breakfast item per person while supplies last.

For more information on the Chick-fil-A app or to download it, visit Download the App | Chick-fil-A.

For a list of locations, visit Chick-fil-A.com/Locations.