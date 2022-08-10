Coast Guard rescues man from off-shore carrier vessel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A 47-year-old man was medevaced from a bulk carrier vessel off the coast of Corpus Christi by the Coast Guard's MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center received word at 4:39 p.m. from the Yasa Unity, a 738-foot ship, stating that a crew member was experiencing signs of a stroke.

A 45-foot response boat crew was launched to the carrier, but the ailing man was unable to safely descend the ladder down to the boat.

The Coast Guard then sent out the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to hoist the man to safety and to CHRISTUS Spohn - Shoreline for treatment.