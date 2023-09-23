Coaches, students remember the legacy of Kingsville ISD football coach

KINGSVILLE, TX — Kingsville Gillette Middle School football coach Marco Contreras was setting up his camera, as usual, to record Friday night's game when he suddenly collapsed on the field.

Emergency crews arrived and began administering life-saving procedures on Coach Contrerasas he was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, Coach Contreras passed away a short time later.

Coach Ruben Garcia of Kingsville Gillette Middle School said the staff is doing their best to support the students and team players who knew and loved Coach Contreras so dearly.

"I know counselors will be available for the students and staff throughout this week. But even this morning at Breakfast with Champions, we had counselors and therapy dogs here if needed," said Coach Garcia.

Garcia said other school districts have reached out to him to send their condolences.

"I mean, everyone from not only Kingsville, just a bunch of coaches throughout the state and everyone else in the community is heartbroken. Coach Contreras was a great all-around guy. He was funny, a great guy to talk to, just a very nice guy. He cared about the kids. Great guy to have on staff and a great guy to be around," added Coach Garcia.

Communities all across South Texas shared messages of sympathy all across social media Saturday morning.

"Just keep his family and their children and all of their family in your prayers. His siblings, nieces, nephews. Life is short. Hug your loved ones. Tell them you love them every day because you just never know," said Coach Garcia.