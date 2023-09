CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday Night Football took a turn for the Kingsville community after one of their coaches collapsed.

According to KRIS 6 news reporters, Coach Marco Contreras suffered a medical emergency right before King High School's district game against Tuloso-Midway High School.

There is not update on his condition at this time and the game has been postponed until further notice.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.