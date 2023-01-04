Clean up efforts continue following Christmas Eve oil spill

INGLESIDE, Texas — Clean up efforts continue near the Flint Hills Ingleside Crude Oil Terminal following an oil spill on Christmas Eve.

As we've reported, approximately 335 barrels of crude oil leaked after a pipeline cracked, with Flint Hills, the Coast Guard and The Texas General Land Office (GLO) all working to clean up the remaining oil.

KRIS 6 News reached out to Flint Hills to get an update on their efforts.

Officials said they have found very little areas contaminated and will end their search once they get the all clear from the GLO. They urge residents to report any materials or oil sheen they may see by calling (361) 396-2831.

