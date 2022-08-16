Watch Now
City puts $125 million in bonds on November ballot

Posted at 3:22 PM, Aug 16, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi mayor and city council passed an ordinance Tuesday approving the Bond 2022 program to be put on the Nov. 8 election ballot.

The ordinances would authorize the city to issue bonds totaling $125 million without a property-tax rate increase.

Four propositions would be added to the ballot:

Proposition A: Streets ($92.5 million)
Proposition B: Parks ($20 million)
Proposition C: Public Safety ($10 million)
Proposition D: Libraries ($2.5 million)

“We remain committed to creating economic development opportunities and continued growth in our city,” mayor Paulette Guajardo said. “As we move into a new era of progress, the Bond 2022 projects will enhance the quality of life for all residents.”

More information is on the city's website about the 2022 bond.

