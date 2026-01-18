City opens Overnight Warming Shelter ahead of Sunday's freezing temps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will open an emergency warming shelter this weekend as freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills hit the area.

What You Need to Know

When: 5 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday

Where: FEMA Dome at Del Mar College Windward Campus, 4101 Old Brownsville Road

Free Transportation: CCRTA buses from Staples Street Station

To shelter: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday

Return trips: Starting 8:30 a.m. Sunday

Weather Forecast

Temperatures will drop below 40 degrees with wind chills making it feel like 32 degrees late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The dangerous conditions are expected to last approximately four hours.

Additional Resources

Corpus Christi Police will provide transportation and blankets to those in need during patrols. The Good Samaritan Rescue Mission and Mother Teresa Shelter also have capacity available.

Pet Safety

Provide covered, weatherproof shelters for outdoor pets, elevated from the ground with entrances facing away from wind. Include blankets and fresh food and water.

Stay updated with KRIS 6 Weather Experts. Click here for the latest forecast..

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!