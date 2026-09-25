City of Mathis lifts boil-water notice, residents to get discounted October bill

The City of Mathis has announced that it has rescinded its boil-water notice.

According to a press release, the city's public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore water quality.

The notice was originally issued on Sept. 15 after low disinfectant residual levels were detected in portions of the city's water distribution system following an extended period of extreme heat.

Residents had been advised to boil water before consumption, including for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and other household uses.

"We recognize the inconvenience that the boil-water notice may have caused for you and your family. Your cooperation and commitment to following the recommended safety precautions were instrumental in helping us successfully navigate this situation while safeguarding public health," Mayor Ciriaco Villarreal Jr., said in a letter.

As a result of the disruption, residents will receive a small discount on their October utility bill.