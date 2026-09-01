City of Ingleside water customers under boil water notice

INGLESIDE, Texas (KXXV) — Due to loss of pressure from a water main break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is asking City of Ingleside water customers to boil all water before consumption starting Tuesday.

This includes things like washing hands or face, brushing teeth, drinking, among others.

Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes and cooled.

The public water system will issue a notice to customers once the boil water notice has been rescinded.

The public is encouraged to contact the City of Ingleside at 361-776-7409.

