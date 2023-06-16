City of Corpus Christi officials lay out plan for excessive heat in the area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi has been under a heat advisory and with most weather emergencies comes a general plan in place for residents to follow.

The cooling centers the city has offers residents shelter from the sun and a way to beat the heat.

However, with the excessive heat warning, the city is updating their existing plan.

"It’s been heat advisory, heat advisory, heat advisory, but when it gets to excessive heat we open more centers and extend hours in some facilities," Billy Delgado, city of Corpus Christi's Emergency Management Coordinator said.

In response, the city of Corpus Christi will make several cooling locations available to the public from noon-6 p.m. Saturday through Monday, compared to the normal Monday through Friday schedule.

The cooling centers that will take residents in this extended weekend are:



Ethel Eyerly Senior Center (Flour Bluff)

Garden Senior Center (Southside)

Lindale Senior Center (Central)

Northwest Senior Center (Annaville)

La Retama Central Public Library (Downtown)

Ben F. McDonald Public Library (Westside)

In any weather emergency, whether that's flooding, hurricanes, freezing or intensive heat temperatures, the city asks residents to have a list of contacts ready in case an emergency grows even bigger.

"We ask the people to be prepared. Know your friends, know your neighbors. What happens if your power does go out? Who are you going to call? You have to be prepared and preparedness is the key to everything," Delgado said.

The city pushes residents to have contacts ready through community involvement. City officials present in groups in several locations and share preparation tips through their social medias.

For information on available cooling centers visit https://news.cctexas.com.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.