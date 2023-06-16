City of Corpus Christi announces opening of cooling centers amid heat advisory Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi has announced they will continue to keep cooling centers open for residents looking to stay out of scorching heat.

According to a release from the city, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Corpus Christi and an excessive heat warning for parts of Nueces County or Friday.

"Maximum heat indices are expected to reach 114 degrees. Western portions of Nueces County will be under an excessive heat warning until 8:00 p.m. Heat indices are expected to be 115 degrees or higher," the release states. "In response to the heat advisory, the City of Corpus Christi has made several cooling centers available to the public."

The cooling centers will be available at senior centers and public libraries:

SENIOR CENTERS



Ethel Eyerly Senior Center Address: 654 Graham Rd., Phone: 361-826-2330 Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Garden Senior Center Address: 5325 Greely Dr., Phone: 361-826-2345 Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lindale Senior Center Address: 3135 Swatner Dr., Phone: 361-826-2340 Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Broadmoor Senior Center Address: 1651 Tarlton St., Phone: 361-826-3138 Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Northwest Senior Center Address: 9725 Up River Rd., Phone: 361-826-2320 Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oveal Williams Senior Center Address: 1414 Martin Luther King Dr., Phone: 361-826-2305 Hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Zavala Senior Center Address: 510 Osage St., Phone: 361-826-3099 Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PUBLIC LIBRARIES



La Retama Central Public Library Address: 805 Comanche St., Phone: 361-826-7000 Hours: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Anita W. & W.T. Neyland Public Library Address: 1230 Carmel Parkway, Phone: 361-826-2370 Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ben F. McDonald Public Library Address: 4044 Greenwood Dr., Phone: 361-826-2356 Hours: 10 a.m.to 7 p.m.

Owen R. Hopkins Public Library Address: 3202 McKinzie Rd., Phone: 361-826-2350 Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dr. Clotilde P Garcia Public Library Address: 5930 Brockhampton St., Phone: 361-826-2360 Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Janet F. Harte Public Library Address: 2629 Waldron Rd., Phone: 361-826-2310 Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CCRTA Free Rides to Cooling Centers

The releas states the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will allow individuals to ride fare-free upon telling their Bus Operator they will travel to the nearest cooling center. For more information, go here.

PUBLIC POOLS OPEN



Collier Pool , 3801 Harris Drive - Open Lap Swim 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Open Swim 2-7:30 p.m.



, 3801 Harris Drive - Open Lap Swim 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Open Swim 2-7:30 p.m. Corpus Christi Natatorium , 3202 Cabaniss Parkway – Open noon-8 p.m.



, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway – Open noon-8 p.m. West Guth Pool , 9705 Up River Road – Open 2-7:30 p.m.



, 9705 Up River Road – Open 2-7:30 p.m. Greenwood Pool , 4305 Greenwood Drive - Open 2-7:30 p.m.



, 4305 Greenwood Drive - Open 2-7:30 p.m. H-E-B Pool , 1520 Shely Street – Open 2-7:30 p.m.



, 1520 Shely Street – Open 2-7:30 p.m. Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive – Temporarily Closed

City officials state all children under the age of eight must be accompanied and supervised by an adult aged 16 and older.

SPLASH PADS OPEN



Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Dr., Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Blvd., Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Rd., Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bayfront Park Fountain

1309 North Shoreline Boulevard, Open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pet Safety

Animal Care Services will have officers responding to calls concerning pets left outside in the heat, the release states.

Tips for Keeping Pets Safe in Extreme Heat:



Bring pets inside

Never leave your pet in a car

Give your pet extra water

Protect your pet's paws from hot surfaces

Water Conservation

"The City remains in Stage One of the Drought Contingency Plan; residents are reminded to conserve water," the release states.

Heat Safety Tips

"Overall, the best defense against heat-related illness is prevention," the release states. "Stay cool, drink adequate water, wear cool clothing, and monitor strenuous outdoor activities."

City officials also had a list of precautions residents can take to reduce risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. The Texas Department of State Health Services advises:



Never leave anyone, including animals, in a closed, parked vehicle.



Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid drinks with alcohol, caffeine, or moderate sugar.



Plan a strenuous outdoor activity for early mornings or evenings when it's cooler.



Take frequent breaks when working outside.



Signs and symptoms of heat illness include dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea, headaches, and muscle cramps. If signs and symptoms emerge, move to a cooler location, rest for a few minutes, and slowly drink a cool liquid. Immediately seek medical attention if conditions do not improve, and tell someone to observe you.



Frequently check on the elderly, the ill, and others needing help.

Additional information can be found here.

