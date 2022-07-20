City of Corpus Christi launches call center to keep residents informed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Solutions start with a call.

That was the message from Corpus Christi city leaders on Wednesday.

They officially launched the city's new customer call center, which connects residents with staff to answer any questions or concerns they may have.

All residents have to do is dial 311.

City leaders tell KRIS 6 News they hope this will improve response times and reduce non-emergency calls.

"There's absolutely a need for this, and an urgency for it because we serve the City of Corpus Christi," Mayor Paulette Guajardo said. "Serving over 350,000 people in a city like ours is difficult if you don't have easy accessibility."

The call center is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The city also has a free app available for download.

Residents just need to search "My CC 311" in the App Store or Google Play Store.