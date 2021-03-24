City of Alice welcomes new police chief

ALICE, Texas — The city of Alice officially has a new police chief.

On Wednesday, Eden N. Garcia was sworn in by Judge Edie Gonzalez-Lemon at city hall.

"I truly thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve you as your next chief of police," Garcia said."I will make you proud I will bring change to Alice because that is my goal. That is my ultimate goal."

Garcia was hired by the council on March 16 and began on March 22.

Garcia is a native of San Diego. He graduated from Texas A&M University-Kingsville and holds a Master Peace Officer and Instruction Certification from the Texas Commission of Law Enforcement (TCOLE).

Garcia has wanted to wear the badge and gun since he was a child. His grandfather, Daniel U. Garcia, was a Duval County sheriff for 22 years.

He started his law enforcement career with Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department under Sheriff Oscar Lopez and served with the department from 1991-2002.

He went on to serve as the Falfurrias Police Chief from 2002-2012.

His more recent roles have included Supervisory Safety positions for the Lewis Energy Group and Nine Energy Service.

Garcia said he's excited to serve the community of Alice.

"I just want to let them know that I'll be here and we're going to make a change. We're going to make a change for the better of this community."