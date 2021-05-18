City Nature Challenge ranks Corpus Christi in the top 20 for most wildlife observations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City Nature Challenge took place on April 30 through May 3. During that time organizers say the rain stopped people from going outdoors and making observations. The results show Corpus Christi ranked 13th place with a total of 989 observations followed by Amarillo. In the state of Texas, Dallas/ Fort Worth made a total of 37,882 observations earning themselves the city nature challenge 2021 state champ title. Globally, Cape Town South Africa recorded over 71,000 observations. “Most of the observations that were made in our area were reptiles and amphibians actually and birds came in next to last or third or fourth on the list. We are well known for all the different birds that we have especially ones migrating through,” says Education Coordinator at Oso Bay Wetland Preserve Miranda Lopez.

People can still go into the City Nature Challenge project on I Naturalist to help identify wildlife observations. Click here, https://www.inaturalist.org/projects/city-nature-challenge-2021-corpus-christi-area.

