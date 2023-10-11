Grant money awarded to combat homelessness in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi was granted a Homeless Housing and Services Program Grant (HHSP) recently by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

Available HHSP funds include $154,196 for general homeless populations, $51,872 in Ending Homelessness Funds and $64,104 for homeless youth to combat homelessness. The total grant funding is $270,172.

The City is actively seeking non-profit organizations to provide essential services with this funding. To be eligible to apply, the applicant must be a non-profit organization, a unit of government or a quasi-governmental agency. Eligible activities include Case Management, Essential Services, Homeless Prevention, Homeless Assistance, etc.

For more information on the Planning and Community Development programs and to view the application, visit https://www.cctexas.com/departments/homeless-and-housing-division [cctexas.com].

For further information, you may contact Rich Penksa at RichP@cctexas.com or 361-826-3970. All interested applicants must email the application to Rich Penksa at richp@cctexas.com by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, November 17.

