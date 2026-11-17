CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from across the Coastal Bend got a hands-on look at the world of STEM Monday afternoon.

CITGO and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi teamed up to celebrate STEM Day, welcoming students from Corpus Christi ISD and West Oso ISD to the university.

Students had the opportunity to explore science, technology, engineering and math through interactive activities.

They also got to connect with current university students and learn about future educational opportunities.

The event is part of CITGO's Innovation Academy and its effort to inspire the next generation of local innovators.

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