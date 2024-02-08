Watch Now
Circle K spreads the love with 40 cents off fuel, $1 hot dogs

David Zalubowski/AP
The digital readout displays the price for a fill up of gasoline for a motorist at a Circle K station.
Posted at 11:10 AM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 12:29:47-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Circle K has a sweet deal for drivers in Corpus Christi ahead of Valentine's Day.

On Thursday, February 8 drivers can save 40 cents per gallon of fuel from 4 to 7 p.m., applied directly at the pump.

Customers can also enjoy $1 hot dogs from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Circle K locations across Corpus Christi for a tasty treat.

"We love our customers – and we love bringing them great savings to help them celebrate Valentine's Day,” said Gerardo Valencia, Vice President of Operations, Circle K Texas Business Unit. “We’re excited to bring our popular Fuel Day Pop Up back to Texas, this time along with a nice deal at the roller grill, leaving more change in your wallet to spend on that special someone in your life instead.”

Customers can find more information on Circle K's website or search the nearest participating location using the store locator.

