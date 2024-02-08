Circle K spreads the love with 40 cents off fuel, $1 hot dogs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Circle K has a sweet deal for drivers in Corpus Christi ahead of Valentine's Day.

On Thursday, February 8 drivers can save 40 cents per gallon of fuel from 4 to 7 p.m., applied directly at the pump.

Customers can also enjoy $1 hot dogs from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Circle K locations across Corpus Christi for a tasty treat.

"We love our customers – and we love bringing them great savings to help them celebrate Valentine's Day,” said Gerardo Valencia, Vice President of Operations, Circle K Texas Business Unit. “We’re excited to bring our popular Fuel Day Pop Up back to Texas, this time along with a nice deal at the roller grill, leaving more change in your wallet to spend on that special someone in your life instead.”

Customers can find more information on Circle K's website or search the nearest participating location using the store locator.