Circle K offering 40-cent-per-gallon fuel discount to rewards members in Texas on Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Circle K is offering Texas drivers a significant discount at the pump for one day only.

Members of the convenience store chain's free rewards program, Inner Circle, will save 40 cents per gallon at more than 600 participating Circle K locations across Texas on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. The promotion runs for 24 hours, from midnight to 11:59 p.m.

"Fall means back-to-school routines, football season, and busy schedules for Texas drivers, and we're committed to helping customers get more value every time they fill up," George Wilkins, Vice President, Texas Division at Circle K, said.

"Inner Circle Fuel Day is our way of giving back to drivers with meaningful savings at the pump. Whether you're heading to a game, running errands, or commuting to work, we're proud to help make every trip a little more affordable," Wilkins said.

Enrollment in the Inner Circle program is free. Drivers can sign up through any of the following options:

Text JOIN to 25050

Download the Circle K app and create an account

Join online via the Circle K website

Enter your mobile number at the pump or at checkout to receive a text with a quick enrollment link

New Inner Circle members receive 25 cents off per gallon of fuel on their first 5 fill-ups, beginning with their very first visit. Membership also unlocks personalized offers and other experiences.

Customers can find their nearest participating location using Circle K's Store Locator.

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