Circle K holding a 'Fuel Day Pop-up' on Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Circle K is treating Texans tomorrow to a 'Fuel Day Pop-Up' and it could save you some money at the pump and for lunch.

On Thursday, October 19th, drivers can stop in between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and get 40 cents off per gallon. Between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., customers can get 50% off on all hot food purchases.

“We’re always happy to find an opportunity to surprise our customers with a Fuel Day ‘Pop-up,’” Gerardo Valencia, Vice President of Operations, Circle K Texas Business Unit said. “This time, we’re excited to bring them an even heartier discount on our tasty Fresh Food, Fast offering -- another way that we’re making their lives easier.”

You can use this link to use Circle K's handy dandy store finderto find a Circle K close to you.

Enjoy your savings!

