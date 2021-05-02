Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Christus Spohn seeking nurses

items.[0].image.alt
Alexis Montalbo
nurse hiring event.PNG
Posted at 7:52 PM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 20:52:24-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A hiring event for nurses took place at La Palmera Mall on Saturday.

Christus Spohn hosted the event for experienced nurses, new graduates and certified nursing assistants.
The hospital hosted a similar hiring event on Thursday, and organizers says both of these events have been very successful.

"We are looking for dynamic applicants that are interested in making a difference in this community, that want to further their education, also looking for professional growth and development," said Ann Marie Madden, Chief Nurse Executive for Christus Spohn Ministry.

Madden adds that nurses can achieve professional growth with Christus Spohn. If you would like to apply, you can head to the Christus Spohn website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education