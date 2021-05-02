Christus Spohn seeking nurses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A hiring event for nurses took place at La Palmera Mall on Saturday.

Christus Spohn hosted the event for experienced nurses, new graduates and certified nursing assistants.

The hospital hosted a similar hiring event on Thursday, and organizers says both of these events have been very successful.

"We are looking for dynamic applicants that are interested in making a difference in this community, that want to further their education, also looking for professional growth and development," said Ann Marie Madden, Chief Nurse Executive for Christus Spohn Ministry.

Madden adds that nurses can achieve professional growth with Christus Spohn. If you would like to apply, you can head to the Christus Spohn website.