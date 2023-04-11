Christus Spohn-Memorial officially torn down

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's the end of an era in Corpus Christi.

On Tuesday, the final pieces of Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital were torn down. Our crews went out to check on the demolition process, which began in October 2022.

The hospital was built in 1944 near Morgan and Crosstown, and was previously known as Memorial Medical Center.

It's name was later changed when it became part of the Christus Spohn system.

The hospital became too costly to maintain, so services were transferred to other facilities. The final services ended in 2020.