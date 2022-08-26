CHISTUS Spohn confirms local case of Monkeypox

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline officials confirm they recently treated a patient with Monkeypox.

Health officials confirm that the patient was admitted, treated, and has already been discharged.

No information about the patient has been released.

According to officials with the Center For Disease Control and Prevention, Monkeypox symptoms usually start within 3 weeks of exposure to the virus.

If someone has flu-like symptoms, they will usually develop a rash 1-4 days later.

Monkeypox can be spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has healed, all scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.

