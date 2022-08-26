Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CHISTUS Spohn confirms local case of Monkeypox

Monkeypox
AP
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
Monkeypox
Posted at 11:10 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 00:10:22-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline officials confirm they recently treated a patient with Monkeypox.

Health officials confirm that the patient was admitted, treated, and has already been discharged.

No information about the patient has been released.

According to officials with the Center For Disease Control and Prevention, Monkeypox symptoms usually start within 3 weeks of exposure to the virus.

If someone has flu-like symptoms, they will usually develop a rash 1-4 days later.

Monkeypox can be spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has healed, all scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Where to keep cool in the Coastal Bend