Probable monkeypox case in Nueces County

Posted at 11:58 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 12:58:26-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 News has spoken with Corpus Christi/Nueces County Public Health District assistant director of public health Dr. Dante Gonzalez, who has confirmed a probable case of monkeypox in the area.

He said the patient is a male in his 20's. The man had lesions on the his skin and was at CHRISTUS Spohn hospital, but has been released.

Gonzalez said he has been asked to isolate for 21 days.

