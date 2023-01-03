Chief Robert Rocha says goodbye to local emergency planning committee

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special luncheon was held in honor of Corpus Christi fire Chief Robert Rocha and his retirement.

Aside from working with the city's fire department, Chief Rocha also served as chairman with City of Corpus Christi-Nueces County Local Emergency Planning Committee.

The group focuses on emergency response planning for potential chemical or hazardous material spills.

Chief Rocha held these meetings for the last 11 years and held his final one on Tuesday.

"I'm happy that I leave the organization in a better position than when I found it," Chief Rocha said. "And I'm very happy for the future of the county, future of the city, working together with our industry partners and our community to make Corpus Christi a safe place to be."

Chief Rocha's final day with the city is Jan. 20.

