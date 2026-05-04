Chick-fil-A restaurants in Coastal Bend to donate 10,000 free meal cards to teachers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants across the Coastal Bend area will donate 10,000 Be Our Guest cards to local schools in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, May 4–8.

The cards will be distributed directly to teachers and educators and can be redeemed for a complimentary Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich or 8-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets at participating locations.

"Teachers make a lasting impact on so many lives, and we're grateful for the role they play in shaping the next generation," Jessica Davis, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Flour Bluff, said.

"We're honored to serve them this week and hope this small gesture shows how much they're valued in our communities."

Educators who receive a card may redeem their complimentary entrée at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants. Hours may vary. Contact your local Chick-fil-A restaurant for details.

To locate a participating Chick-fil-A restaurant, visit Chick-fil-A.com/Locations.

Note: Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed Sundays.

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