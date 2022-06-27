Cheeseburger-eating meth smuggler sentenced to 90 months

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 30-year-old Austin man, Yen-Tsun Huang, has plead guilty and was ordered to federal prison for attempting to smuggle meth into the country while eating a cheeseburger.

On July 4, 2020, Huang was a passenger in a vehicle that attempted to pass through a US Border Patrol checkpoint. Border Patrol agents noticed Huang was behaving suspiciously by eating a cheeseburger when he arrived at the checkpoint.

A K-9 then alerted authorities to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

When Huang was pulled aside for a secondary inspection the officers found brick-shaped objects strapped to each of his thighs that contained a total of 738.56 grams of methamphetamine.

Huang will remain in custody until transferred to U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility where he will serve 90 months followed by three years of parole. The court noted that Huang was a citizen of Taiwan and will lose his legal permanent resident status after his time has been served.