Celebrate Indigenous Heritage Day at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The month of November we celebrate Thanksgiving but it's also Native American Heritage Month.

The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History will host Indigenous Heritage Day on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..

This special event is in appreciation of this nation's first people and their culture.

The person responsible for organizing this event is also an employee at the museum he says he is proud to be a member of the Pawnee Nation.

“It's very special and spiritual to be part of that Native American culture and more importantly it's very special that I get to share that with everyone and everyone gets to learn from it,” said Deron Dun Eagle.

Indigenous Heritage Day will feature Native American art activities and live painting, native storytelling, ceremonial demonstrations, and games.

More information on getting tickets can be found here.

