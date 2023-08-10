CCPD searching for suspect involved in deadly hit-and-run

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police continue to search for a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run from over the weekend.

Police officials said 47-year-old Abelardo Trevino was riding his bike on S. Port Ave. near Nimitz St. on Saturday when he was struck by a car just after midnight. The car took off without stopping.

Trevino was taken to the hospital with serious head injuries and later died.

As his family continues to grieve, they said they want more answers. Trevino's niece, who asked KRIS 6 not to publish her name, shared what she missed most about her uncle.

"He's one of my uncles that I grew up with," she said. "He would always cook and dance. His favorite color was black, so I'm wearing black. We just want justice."

CCPD officials said they are looking to obtain surveillance video from nearby businesses to help with their investigation. They also stated construction in the area may have been a contributing factor to the incident.

For any information that can help, call police at (361) 886-2600.