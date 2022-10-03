CCPD needs victims of 361 Grants to come forward

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have confirmed that their financial crimes department is on standby to investigate 361 Grants.

They need victims to come forward first.

361 Grants is the business that offered people a ten-thousand dollar renovation grant if they paid a $150.00 fee.

They were working out of a food pantry on South 19th Street and a home on Elesa street near Morgan and Crosstown.

"We have to have a victim to have fraud. So, that's why we encourage people, if they are the victim of fraud, to submit that information to us. You can also go to the FTC," said Lt. Mike Pena of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

"People have to be absolutely vigilant. It's very difficult because you have elderly people. I have elderly parents and these people are professionals. So, really over the phone, they should give no information and if they have any questions whether it is legitimate, the best thing to do is to call," Mayor Guajardo said. "Call a neighbor. Call someone you know. You can even call the City of Corpus Christi. Call the Police Department. You can call 311 which is our city call center and ask any question whatsoever. If they don't know, they'll help you find out."

Go to the Federal Trade Commission website to file a formal complaint on a business that you feel has defrauded you.

Corpus Christi Police have also confirmed that they have opened an investigation against the business' owner after he threatened our team looking into his organization.