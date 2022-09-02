CCPD investigate deadly shooting at Kostoryz gameroom

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department officials are investigating a deadly shooting at a local gameroom.

According to CCPD Public Information Officer Travis Pace, police were called to the 5200 block of Kostoryz Rd. at 4:41 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man dead inside the Lucky Stars Game Room.

Pace told KRIS 6 News that preliminary investigation reports the man who was killed had a weapon, and was attempting to rob the establishment.

Witnesses said an employee took out their own weapon and shot the alleged suspect.

Corpus Christi police are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.