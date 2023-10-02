CCPD gears up for its National Night Out

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is inviting the public to a night of celebration.

Tuesday is the kickoff of its National Night Out. On the first Tuesday of October, police departments across the the state of Texas participate in the tradition.

It's an opportunity for them to show off their best crime fighting weapon: the communities they serve. It also gives the community a chance to introduce themselves to their neighbors.

"We always tell people when we're trying to teach any kind of crime prevention that their neighborhood, their neighbors are the first boots on the ground," Public Information Officer Melissa Castro said. "When they have to call the police, they're the ones that know exactly who lives where, what they drive, what their schedules are. Even without us really telling them because you just really have to be observant."

It all kicks off Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the parking lot of Academy, located at 5001 S. Padre Island Dr.

Everyone is invited to attend.