CCPD Chief Michael Markle announces retirement

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Chief of Police Mike Markle has announced his retirement after serving the city for 31 years.

Markle will be retiring in May after accepting a job in the private sector.

Markle will spend the next month working with city leaders and the command staff to ensure a smooth transition with the interim chief.

The chief's last day with the city will be May 2.

Before becoming chief, Markle served as assistant police chief. He was appointed as interim chief after the death of former Police Chief Floyd Simpson.

The next interim police chief will be selected by Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni.

