CCISD school ratings release by TSA

CORPUS CHRISTI — The Texas Education Agency’s (TSA) state accountability system rated CCISD a "B" status or a score of 85 says a statement released today by CCISD.

This is the first time ratings have been given to Texas districts since COVID-19 restrictions started.

“This rating is a direct result of everyone in our district working as a team to help our students recover from the academic impact of COVID,” said Superintendent Roland Hernandez. “Our work continues: we know we are progressing toward our goal of being named an ‘A’ district.”

Each school was graded individually as well.

Collegiate High School and Harold T. Branch Academy for Career and Technical Education achieved “A” ratings, as they had before.

Other "A" campuses around the district include Ella Barnes, Club Estates, Sam Houston, Zachary Kolda, Los Encinos, E.E. & Jovita Mireles, Weldon Smith, Faye Webb, Windsor Park, and Woodlawn.

Thirty-three district campuses were awarded at least one “Distinction Designation,” with Windsor Park Elementary and Woodlawn Elementary achieving all eligible distinctions for their schools.

Solomon M. Coles High School, Richard King High School, Roy Miller High School, Ray High School, and Veterans Memorial High School each earned a “B” rating.

Twenty elementary schools, as well as Marvin Baker Middle School and Harold Kaffie Middle School, each earned a “B” rating.

Solomon M. Coles High School, Richard King High School, Roy Miller High School, Ray High School, and Veterans Memorial High School all earned a “B” rating. Twenty elementary schools, as well as Marvin Baker Middle School and Harold Kaffie Middle School, each earned a “B” rating.

The remaining schools, with the exception of one, are rated as “C” campuses.

Tom Browne Middle School received a “not rated” designation. District officials have a plan in place to provide Browne’s staff and students with intensive support and guidance throughout the 2022-23 school year.

Paul R. Haas Middle School’s 2019 rating of “F” improved to a “C” rating.

“Today’s ratings announcement supplements our internal assessment of our progress since 2019,” Hernandez said. “We are already using this information to take action for the benefit of all students.”

