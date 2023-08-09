CCISD prioritizing mental health in 2023-24 school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first day of school can bring new stress and anxiety for students. That’s where the Corpus Christi Independent School District's Mental Health Services Department can help.

It’s based at the Lozono Instructional Service Center, where staff are working to improve mental health in the district.

Maria Iyescas, the Coordinator for mental health services, said more students are struggling outside of school.

“We’re seeing students that can’t regulate their emotions either. Even students with suicidal ideations,” Iyescas said.

CCISD officials said it's prioritizing mental health this school year by offering resources at five elementary schools and one high school. It’s part of a collaboration with Driscoll Health System.

“They place six mental health specialists at six different campuses. We have them at Moody High School, Mirales Elementary, Cullen Place Elementary, Travis Elementary, Berlanga Elementary and Shaw Elementary,” Iyescas said.

The district said those six schools were identified as needing additional mental health support.

“We look at the socio-economic status of the students. We look at the amount of social work referrals. We looked at threat of harm to self-reports, threat of harm to others reports that have been made by other students. Plus, councilor feedback and social work feedback,” Iyescas explained.

Lisa McKenna, the Driscoll Behavioral Health Manager said licensed social worker clinicians work with students who need mental health support.

“So, everyone is able to diagnose a patient and treat with every type of therapy they’re trained in,” McKenna said. “The only thing that we cannot do is prescribe medication.”

McKenna said the goal is to find ways to cope and manage behavior rather than prescribing medications.

By offering weekly therapy to students who want it with parental consent, Driscoll is one step closer to creating the change they want to see.

“We are doing brief solution focused therapy so that we can see more patients because we want them to learn these skills and move on. That way they don’t have therapy every week,” McKenna said.

While Driscoll is providing support this school year, CCISD said it’s been working to offer more resources to all students through the Mental Health Department and a tele-therapy program with the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley.

“They know we’re here and they know what we can do. They’re really utilizing out services working with those kiddos,” Iyescas said.

For parents and kids who want to take part in mental health services, the district says you can speak with a Driscoll specialist or call their department at the hospital. That number is 361-694-6434.